Relay Token (RELAY) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $130.90 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

