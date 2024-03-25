Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.70.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

RGEN stock opened at $198.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.47. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

