Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 2.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $193.40 and last traded at $193.43. 24,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 550,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Repligen Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.47.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Repligen by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

