Reviewing Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) & Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Analog Devices and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 13 0 2.68 Wolfspeed 1 7 6 0 2.36

Analog Devices currently has a consensus target price of $206.26, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.91%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.31 billion 7.68 $3.31 billion $5.59 34.10 Wolfspeed $921.90 million 3.75 -$329.90 million ($6.08) -4.52

This table compares Analog Devices and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 24.34% 12.76% 9.31% Wolfspeed -87.35% -19.35% -4.16%

Summary

Analog Devices beats Wolfspeed on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

