Reviewing Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) & Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drilling Tools International N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources 1.94% 6.53% 4.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Newpark Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drilling Tools International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources $749.60 million 0.84 $14.52 million $0.16 46.00

This table compares Drilling Tools International and Newpark Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newpark Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Drilling Tools International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Drilling Tools International and Newpark Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Newpark Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

Drilling Tools International currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Newpark Resources has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Newpark Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newpark Resources is more favorable than Drilling Tools International.

Risk & Volatility

Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newpark Resources has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newpark Resources beats Drilling Tools International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies. The company also provides hole openers, roller reamers, and extended reach drilling tools; stabilizers comprising integral blade, sleeve, and welded blade string stabilizers, as well as hard facing tools; stinger valves; and sub-assemblies, which includes heat-treated steel and non-magnetic metal subs. In addition, it offers handling tools, such as elevators, brackets and bail assembly, slips, tongs, stabbing guides, and safety clamps; blowout preventors and pressure control equipment; and drilling accessories including float valve, ring gauge, tool basket, lift bail, and ditch magnet. Further, the company provides downhole inspection, well fence data automation, and compass services. Drilling Tools International Corp. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

