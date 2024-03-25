Reviewing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Tenaya Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $50.70 million 93.35 $10.93 million $0.08 2,091.39 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.67) -2.83

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

82.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -13.31% -12.61% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -69.94% -59.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $157.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 226.27%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

