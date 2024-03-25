RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,006,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,484,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

RLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,870,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,686,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,373,000 after acquiring an additional 624,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

