Robert W. Baird Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday. Robert W. Baird currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Cowen lifted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KGI Securities lifted their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.89.

GAP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $115,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

