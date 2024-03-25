Robert W. Baird Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $90.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.