Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 128,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 100,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

