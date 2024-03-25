Robin Schulman Sells 2,425 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $142,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00.

GitLab Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

