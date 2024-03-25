Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 3,678,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,962,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,374 shares of company stock worth $22,997,733 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

