ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 47,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 74,405 shares.The stock last traded at $58.20 and had previously closed at $58.47.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

