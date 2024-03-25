Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $556.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $423.96 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.