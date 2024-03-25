Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $335.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 169,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,717,966.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,072.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.