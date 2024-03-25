Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.60.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

