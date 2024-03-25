Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.60 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HYZN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.04.

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $359,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,377,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,042,753.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $5,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 94.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 939,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.