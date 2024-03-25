Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,910,000 after buying an additional 1,603,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,006,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,448,000 after acquiring an additional 415,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

