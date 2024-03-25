Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $464.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $442.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $447.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.71 and a 200 day moving average of $455.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.