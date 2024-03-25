Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $22.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.64.

CHWY opened at $16.62 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

