RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,040 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $154.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

