RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 525 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $526.15. 374,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,824. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $364.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.55. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

