RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,162. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $177.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

