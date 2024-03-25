RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,324. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

