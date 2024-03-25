RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 394,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,668. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $86.86 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

