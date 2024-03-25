RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.11. 499,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.