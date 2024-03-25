RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $42.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.70. 762,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day moving average is $297.89. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.56 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.