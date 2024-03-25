RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,857,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,662,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,199,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.27. 55,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

