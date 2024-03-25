RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 979,897 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 113,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $42.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.