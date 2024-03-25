RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $522.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

