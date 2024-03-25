RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $84.79. 1,482,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,555. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

