RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,956 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.69. 197,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.