RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.86. 204,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

