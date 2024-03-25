RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

VEA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 7,858,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

