RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 733 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,928,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,549. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

