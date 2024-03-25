RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,212 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth $4,053,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Trex by 81.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 66.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter worth $6,326,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.15. 640,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

