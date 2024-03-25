RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.41. 307,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,277. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.