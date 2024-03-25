Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Acquires $59,400.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. 318,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,326. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $484.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 27.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

