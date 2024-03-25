Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Alagu Sundarrajan Sells 2,593 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RYI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 158,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

