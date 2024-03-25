Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Sells $242,727.39 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alagu Sundarrajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of Ryerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,042. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

