Safehold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Safehold has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 14,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,183 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 43.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Safehold by 539.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 400,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

