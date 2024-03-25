Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.34. 3,002,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $58.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.