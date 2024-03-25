Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys 3,666 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,278. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

