Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,670. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

