Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,401,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 218,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

