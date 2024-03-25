Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $625.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $676.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.79.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $585.93 on Thursday. Saia has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Saia by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

