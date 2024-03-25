Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total value of $2,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

CRM stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $305.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $296.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

