Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140,554 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $209,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $445,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $441,078.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total value of $3,983,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,486,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,235,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $445,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $441,078.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.06. 4,117,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,746. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $296.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

