SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 3.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.28. The company had a trading volume of 419,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. SAP SE has a one year low of $122.74 and a one year high of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

