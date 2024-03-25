Sareum (LON:SAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.60

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.71 ($0.19), with a volume of 859966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.08 ($0.20).

Sareum Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.71.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

